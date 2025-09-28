University of Galway former president honoured for engineering innovation in 19th century

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

One of University of Galway’s former presidents has been recognised for his groundbreaking invention in electrical measurement, more than 130 years on from the discovery.

The Anderson Bridge was developed at the University in 1891 by Professor Alexander Anderson and is now marked by a commemorative plaque in the Alice Perry Engineering Building.

The dedication has been made by IEEE – the world’s largest technical professional organisation advancing technology for humanity.

Interim President Professor Peter McHugh says Professor Anderson’s work has influenced generations of engineers worldwide.

He was appointed Professor of Natural Philosophy in 1885 and served as President of the University from 1899 to 1934.

The laboratory where he carried out his work is located in the Quad and today is home to the Alexander Anderson Boardroom.