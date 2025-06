This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway Career Development Centre has won a prestigious award in Newcastle in the UK

The Centre has won the Employability Team of the Year for the UK and Ireland at the AGCAS Excellence Awards.

AGCAS is the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Services.

Head of Career Development Centre at UG, Marie Laffey, says this international award recognises their wide-ranging services for students and graduates.