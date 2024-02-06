University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project.
It’s been described as a state of the art facility that represents “the library of the future”.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The current library was built in 1973 and was extended a number of times over the years, but is generally considered sub-par.
The new library and learning commons will be based at a site at Distillery Road, next to the University’s Sports Centre.
Enabling works got underway this morning, ahead of demolition and clearance works set to take place in the coming weeks.
And just what is a library of the future – and what will it look like?
It’ll be a stepped building that will stand almost 100ft tall, ranging from four to six stories.
There’ll be study space, including quiet, individual and collaborative areas, as well as space for exhibitions, events and teaching.
There’ll also be low-sensory zones, a café, relaxation and outdoor spaces, and even an automatic book storage and retrieval system known as a “book bot” facility.
University of Galway says today is a “momentous day”, and this flagship facility at the heart of the campus will play a vital role in its future.
The post University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway
A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway It affects C...
Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-ru...
Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway
Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway. A...
Garda appeal after thieves threaten Loughrea business owner
Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Loughrea which saw thiev...
Portiuncula Hospital under pressure post Bank Holiday
Portiuncula Hospital is under pressure today post the Bank Holiday. 19 patients are on trolleys w...
Almost 800 vacant social homes returned to use in Galway since 2014
786 vacant social homes across Galway have been returned to use since 2014. That’s accordin...
New Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam visits Connemara parishes as community members dwindle
The newly ordained Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam has been visiting her Connemara parishes. Rever...
HSE Action Plan proving successful as UHG offers weekend cardiology appointments
Measures implemented under the HSE’s Waiting List Action Plan are proving successful at UHG...
Barry Cowen selected by Fianna Fáil to contest European elections in this constituency
Barry Cowen has been selected by Fianna Fáil to contest the European elections in this constituen...