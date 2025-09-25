  • Services

University of Galway appoints new sean-nós singer-in-residence

University of Galway appoints new sean-nós singer-in-residence
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway has appointed a new sean-nós singer-in-residence for the upcoming academic year.

This project is funded by Ealaín na Gaeltachta, Údarás na Gaeltachta and An Chomhairle Ealaíon, in association with the Centre for Irish Studies at University of Galway.

Orla is from An Chloich Mhór, Baile na hAbhann, Co Galway, has many singing titles to her name.

That includes coming third in the prestigious Corn Uí Riada at the Oireachtas in 2016. A

As a teenager she won several titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, as well as at the Oireachtas when she won the Under-35 category in 2012 and second place in Corn na mBán in 2014.

Orla’s expertise and teaching skills came to the fore in a series of videos created for Cúla 4 ar Scoil during Covid.

These videos, in which she presented and taught sean-nós songs, continue to be watched and learned from by children today.

As part of the residency with the university’s Centre for Irish Studies, Orla will deliver a series of workshops on campus.

They’ll begin on Thursday October 16th at 6PM, and are free and open to the public.

