University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence

Published:

University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence
University of Galway has appointed a Spiddal woman as its new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence.

Mairéad Ní Fhlatharta from Baile an tSléibhe takes up the role for this year.


She’s been singing since the age of seven, and says she’s “spellbound” by the words and music of Sean-Nós.

Mairéad adds she’s looking forward to sharing the richness of Irish language poetry and Gaeltacht tradition.

She’ll deliver a series of free public workshops at University of Galway, beginning on Wednesday, February 28th at 6pm.

 

The post University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

