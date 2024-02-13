University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway has appointed a Spiddal woman as its new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence.
Mairéad Ní Fhlatharta from Baile an tSléibhe takes up the role for this year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She’s been singing since the age of seven, and says she’s “spellbound” by the words and music of Sean-Nós.
Mairéad adds she’s looking forward to sharing the richness of Irish language poetry and Gaeltacht tradition.
She’ll deliver a series of free public workshops at University of Galway, beginning on Wednesday, February 28th at 6pm.
The post University of Galway appoints new Sean-Nós Singer-in-Residence appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Three due before courts after Garda raids in Galway and Dublin
Three people are due to appear before court this morning following Garda raids in County Galway a...
Ballinasloe ranked in Ireland’s top 10 most romantic towns
Ballinasloe has made it into the top 10 of Ireland’s most romantic towns HenParty.ie has ra...
Gaeltacht groups and students to protest at Dáil over housing crisis in West
A number of groups are set to protest outside outside the Dáil today over what they’re sayi...
Galway Policing meeting hears drugs easier to get than takeaway pizza
Across County Galway, it’s easier now to get drugs than it is to order a takeaway pizza. Th...
Call for Irish Rail to examine possibility of rail station in Renmore
There’s a call for Irish Rail to examine the possibility of creating a rail station in the ...
City, Tuam and Ballinasloe eligible for new fund worth €120m to tackle derelict buildings
Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are eligible for a new worth fund €120m to tackle derelict buil...
Catherine Connolly brands continued delays to Mother and Baby Home redress scheme “absolute disgrace”
Ongoing delays to the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme are not just unacce...
An Bord Pleanala approves expansion at Athenry Mart
An Bord Pleanala has approved an expansion at Athenry Mart. The project to build a two story exte...
Concerns staff shortfall at City Hall impacting on delivery of vital projects
There are concerns that a shortfall in staff at City Hall will impact the effectiveness of a new ...