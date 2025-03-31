University of Galway appoints Ireland’s first Professor of Rural and Remote Medicine

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway has appointed Professor Robert Scully as Ireland’s first Established Professor of Rural and Remote Medicine.

It aims to strengthen medical training and tackle critical doctor shortages across the West and North West of Ireland.

Professor Scully brings extensive experience as an academic GP, medical educator, rural physician and a long-standing advocate for rural healthcare.

His appointment comes as University of Galway prepares to launch an innovative four-year Graduate Entry Medicine programme

It’s designed to attract a diverse range of graduates and to deliver high-quality accelerated medical training with a strong focus on rural and regional healthcare needs.