University of Galway announces eight Alumni Awards recipients

The University of Galway has announced 8 recipients of the 2024 Alumni Awards, which are 25 years old this year.

The awards celebrate accomplishments across various fields on both local and global scales.





The Award for Business and Commerce goes to James Murphy, CEO of Lifes2good.

The Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies recipient is Maureen Kennelly, Director at The Arts Council.

The Alumni Award for Engineering, Science and Technology will be given to Caitriona Walsh, Country President and Managing Director, Novartis Ireland.

The Law, Public Policy and Society accolade goes to Shawan Jabarin, General Director of Al-Haq.

The Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences award goes to UCD’s Dr Dermot Phelan – Former Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine, Mater Hospital.

The Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge goes to writer, actor and director Diarmuid de Faoite while the Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport goes to the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Heather Boyle, former international rower and cyclist.

The Alumni Award for Emerging Leader goes to Jack O’Meara, CEO, Ochre Bio.

The Alumni Awards Gala Banquet will be held on campus in the Bailey Allen Hall on Friday May 10th.

