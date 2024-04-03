University of Galway announces eight Alumni Awards recipients
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The University of Galway has announced 8 recipients of the 2024 Alumni Awards, which are 25 years old this year.
The awards celebrate accomplishments across various fields on both local and global scales.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Award for Business and Commerce goes to James Murphy, CEO of Lifes2good.
The Arts, Literature and Celtic Studies recipient is Maureen Kennelly, Director at The Arts Council.
The Alumni Award for Engineering, Science and Technology will be given to Caitriona Walsh, Country President and Managing Director, Novartis Ireland.
The Law, Public Policy and Society accolade goes to Shawan Jabarin, General Director of Al-Haq.
The Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences award goes to UCD’s Dr Dermot Phelan – Former Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine, Mater Hospital.
The Gradam Alumni don Ghaeilge goes to writer, actor and director Diarmuid de Faoite while the Alumni Award for Contribution to Sport goes to the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Heather Boyle, former international rower and cyclist.
The Alumni Award for Emerging Leader goes to Jack O’Meara, CEO, Ochre Bio.
The Alumni Awards Gala Banquet will be held on campus in the Bailey Allen Hall on Friday May 10th.
The post University of Galway announces eight Alumni Awards recipients appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway-based food company encourages businesses to apply for SuperValu Food Academy
Builín Blasta, a Galway-based food company is encouraging start-up and early-stage food and drink...
County Council urged to rethink road maintenance strategy given “atrocious” state of road network
Galway County Council is being urged to rethink it’s road maintenance strategy, given the &...
Water outage in Kilconly and Kilbannon due to burst watermain
Residents in areas of Kilconly and Kilbannon will be without a supply of water tomorrow due to a ...
Basketball jerseys among offertory gifts for funeral of Moycullen’s Ciara, Saoirse and Úna Bowden
Basketball jerseys were among the gifts brought to the altar in St. Eunan’s Church in Rapho...
Disability Minister to officially open 4 million euro Brothers of Charity centre in Claregalway
Disability Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte will be in Claregalway on Monday to official...
Met Eireann warns west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of rain over the next week
Met Eireann is warning that the west and northwest could get up to four times the usual amount of...
Independent City Councillor Terry O’Flaherty to defend her seat in June’s elections
Independent City Councillor Terry O’Flaherty has confirmed that she is to defend her seat in June...
Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery to run as Independent candidate for City West in local elections
Galway Chamber CEO Kenny Deery will run as an Independent candidate for Galway City West in the u...
City Councillor urges Government to introduce legislation to curb short-term letting
City Councillir Niall Mc Nelis has called for the rapid introduction of legislation to curb short...