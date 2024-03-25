University of Galway announce new MBA Scholarship in honour of the late entrepreneur Colm Feeney

University of Galway has announced a new MBA Scholarship in honour of the late entrepreneur Colm Feeney.

It was launched at a special event on campus, which paid tribute to Mr Feeney, who established the successful business, SSL Logistics.





The scholarship will support applicants to join the MBA business programme, with dedicated mentorship geared toward aiding small businesses.

