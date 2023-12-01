University of Galway and Ahascragh Distillers bring home prizes at SEAI Energy Awards

University of Galway and Ahascragh Distillers have both brought home prizes at the SEAI Energy Awards

The university won the Energy in Building award for retrofitting the Áras de Brún building , resulting in a 25% decrease in electricity usage





While Ahascragh Distillers Ltd won the Innovative Deployment of Renewable Energy award, for their work on decarbonising the whiskey production process.

Galway’s two winners, along with 114 applications, collectively reduced energy consumption by 16 percent, saving €50m.

