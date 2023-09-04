University of Galway academics sign open letter for 100 per cent plant-based catering in Irish universities
Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 60 Irish academics, including a group from University of Galway, are signatories on a global letter calling on universities to implement 100 per cent plant-based catering.
The letter, led by ‘Plant-Based Universities’ campaigners, received over 850 signatures, and will be distributed to colleges in Ireland.
It will also be distributed to universities around the world as part of the global Plant-Based Universities campaign.
Co-founder of the movement, Nathan McGovern hopes it will spark a “bold wave of climate action” in universities.
