  • Services

Services

University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

Published:

University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People
Share story:

A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People.

Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia Eamonn O’Shea has been appointed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Junior Minister Mary Butler.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Commission’s aim is to examine health and social care services for older people and to recommend developments based on their area of expertise.

These will be drafted into a report for the Health Minister with a framework to tackle challenges identified in the Commission’s research.

The post University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding n...

no_space
Galway company takes home renowned digital marketing award

A Galway based company has taken home a renowned digital marketing award. Lorg Media, based in Ga...

no_space
Witnesses sought to armed robbery in Ballinasloe town

Gardai are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation into an armed robbery in Ballinasloe ...

no_space
Spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry

Gardai are investigating a spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry The inc...

no_space
The World Health Organisation Arts and Health Lead Christopher Bailey will visit Galway tomorrow as part of Creative Brain Week.

The World Health Organisation Arts and Health Lead Christopher Bailey will visit Galway tomorrow ...

no_space
Commemoration event for Cumann na mBan leader Julia Morrisey to take place in Athenry

A commemoration event will take place in Athenry this weekend for a key figure in the 1916 rising...

no_space
Local councillor brands Young Fine Gael “disgraceful” over call for lethal aid to Ukraine

A local councillor is branding Young Fine Gael “disgraceful” over its call for Irelan...

no_space
Aras Mhuire residents to move into new O’Toole CNU in Tuam in coming weeks

The HSE is planning to move Aras Mhuire residents into the new 50-bed O’Toole CNU in the co...

no_space
‘Roadshow’ for Westside homeowners planning to retrofit

New EU funding is to be made available to Westside homeowners as part of a scheme to promote ‘ret...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up