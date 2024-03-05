A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People.

Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia Eamonn O’Shea has been appointed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Junior Minister Mary Butler.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Commission’s aim is to examine health and social care services for older people and to recommend developments based on their area of expertise.

These will be drafted into a report for the Health Minister with a framework to tackle challenges identified in the Commission’s research.

The post University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People appeared first on Galway Bay FM.