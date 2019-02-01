University Musical Society get set to stage Pippin

Galway University Musical Society will stage Pippin the Musical at the city’s Black Box Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, February 5-9 at 8pm. It’s the Society’s 19th annual show.

Pippin was first staged 1972 with the music and lyrics written by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. It tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on a search for meaning and significance in life. Tthe story unfolds courtesy of a mysterious performance troupe, led by a Leading Player.

Cian Elwood, Auditor of Galway University Musical Society (GUMS) describes Pippin as “an amazing theatrical experience from the moment the audience sits down, to the finale”.

GUMS is an amateur society run by students who have a passion for musicals. Their productions have been nominated for numerous awards by the Associations of Musical Societies (AIMS). They were most recently nominated in 2017 for best choreography.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.