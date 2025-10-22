  • Services

University Hospital Galway under pressure with high attendances in the Emergency Department

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway is under pressure today with high attendances in the Emergency Department

The hospital is advising of long wait times in the ED which has been extremely busy over the past few days

Further high attendances are expected over the bank holiday weekend.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, UHG is postponing some elective procedures.

Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised and patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

As of this morning there are 97 patients in the Emergency Department with 31 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed.

Yesterday, 305 people attended the A&E and Maria Molloy, Deputy Hospital Manager is asking the public to consider all healthcare options before attending the ED.

She said they are committed to treating everyone who is seriously injured or ill as a priority but those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

