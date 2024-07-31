  • Services

Services

University Hospital Galway second most overcrowded in Ireland

Published:

University Hospital Galway second most overcrowded in Ireland
Share story:

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded in the country.

Over 1,000 patients were treated on a trolley, chair or other inappropriate bed space this month.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The most overcrowded hospital this month was University Hospital Limerick with 2,255 patients awaiting a bed.

UHG followed with 1,025 and Cork University Hospital with 999.

Over 20,000 patients have been treated on a trolley outside of the emergency department so far this year.

The post University Hospital Galway second most overcrowded in Ireland appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Six year jail term for man who raped woman in broad daylight in Galway city

A man who raped a woman in broad daylight in Galway city has been sentenced to six years in priso...

no_space
Activities throughout Galway next month for HER Outdoors Week

A wide variety of activities have been planned across County Galway for HER Outdoors Week. The ai...

no_space
150 new jobs to be filled ahead of opening of Radisson RED Hotel in Mervue

150 new jobs are to be filled ahead of the opening of the new Radisson RED Hotel in Mervue later ...

no_space
Ten Galway primary schools added to Hot Schools Meals programme

Ten Galway primary schools have been added to the Hot Schools Meals programme. Minister Heather H...

no_space
Household Bulky Goods collection points open across city and county

Bulky Goods collection points are now open across Galway city and county Items including couches,...

no_space
NTA says reports ‘ruling out’ double tracking on Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”

The National Transport Authority says recent reports on double tracking on the Galway to Athenry ...

no_space
Call for public toilets at Loughrea Lake to open additional three months

Galway County Council is being urged to trial extended opening months of the public toilets at Lo...

no_space
New building works for schools in Tuam, Caltra and Kiltormer

New building works have been confirmed for three schools in Galway,. Minister Anne Rabbitte has r...

no_space
All Island Rail Review aims to significantly speed up trains between Galway and other cities

The All Island Rail Review is aiming to significantly speed up train journey times on city servic...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up