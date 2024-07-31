University Hospital Galway second most overcrowded in Ireland

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded in the country.

Over 1,000 patients were treated on a trolley, chair or other inappropriate bed space this month.





That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The most overcrowded hospital this month was University Hospital Limerick with 2,255 patients awaiting a bed.

UHG followed with 1,025 and Cork University Hospital with 999.

Over 20,000 patients have been treated on a trolley outside of the emergency department so far this year.

