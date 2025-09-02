  • Services

University Hospital Galway pioneers new advanced rib fracture surgery

Published:

University Hospital Galway pioneers new advanced rib fracture surgery
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has adopted a new advanced rib fracture surgery procedure.

It’s the first facility in Ireland to adopt the method, which is designed to make surgery safer.

It allows plates to be placed at all locations of the chest wall without the need for large incisions.

It enables quicker implantation, which reduces anaesthesia time and enhances overall surgical efficiency.

UHG says the procedure reduces the risks to patients while providing stronger support for healing.

Professor Alan Soo, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon is the lead for the procedure.

Desmond Egan, from Ballintubber in Roscommon, was the first patient to benefit from the surgery.

