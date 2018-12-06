University Hospital Galway is included in a group of 9 which form the kernel of the HSE’s Winter Plan announced today
The 30 million euro initiative aims to prepare the health system for the next four months – with a special focus from the 17th December to January 13th.
During that time extra beds will be made available at 9 hospitals around the country, including UHG, while 550 homecare packages will be available to free up space for acute patients.
The HSE’s Vida Hamilton is advising people to avoid A&E if they can.
However, the former General Secretary of the INMO and member of the Slaintecare Advisory Council, Liam Doran says the plan comes very late in the day.
University Hospital Galway included in group of 9 which form kernel of the HSE’s Winter Plan
