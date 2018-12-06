University Hospital Galway included in group of 9 which form kernel of the HSE’s Winter Plan

University Hospital Galway is included in a group of 9 which form the kernel of the HSE’s Winter Plan announced today

The 30 million euro initiative aims to prepare the health system for the next four months – with a special focus from the 17th December to January 13th.

During that time extra beds will be made available at 9 hospitals around the country, including UHG, while 550 homecare packages will be available to free up space for acute patients.

The HSE’s Vida Hamilton is advising people to avoid A&E if they can.

However, the former General Secretary of the INMO and member of the Slaintecare Advisory Council, Liam Doran says the plan comes very late in the day.