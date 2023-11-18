University Hospital Galway imposes restrictions on foot of Covid outbreak

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
Visiting restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Galway (UHG) as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak on multiple wards.
A spokesperson for Saolta, the group which manages the hospital, told the Connacht Tribune that UHG was “treating 36 patients with Covid-19” as of Tuesday evening, an increase on the 31 patients with the virus when visiting restrictions were introduced on Friday last.
Two wards have been fully closed as a result of the outbreak, while there are a number of other wards “impacted by Covid outbreaks”.
“Visiting restrictions remain in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the outbreak. We are facilitating patient visiting in all other areas of their hospital in line with national guidance.
“However, visitors are being asked to be mindful of patient and staff safety,” said the spokesperson.
The Emergency Department (ED) was also under severe pressure this week, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) reporting 37 patients on trolleys on Tuesday evening.
Of those, the HSE’s own figures reported nine individuals on trolleys awaiting a bed for in excess of 24 hours, while 19 were waiting for more than nine hours.
Hospital management stated that the number of people attending who needed to be admitted for ongoing treatment was putting pressure on bed availability.
“We are urging the public not to visit the hospital if you are feeling unwell. If you have symptoms like sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath, please do not visit the hospital to keep vulnerable patients safe,” said a statement from Saolta.
