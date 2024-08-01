University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the hospital and the Emergency Department.

The hospital is currently treating 32 patients with COVID-19, with three ward areas impacted by the outbreaks.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Where a ward is affected by COVID, visiting is limited to one family member or nominated person per patient per day.

All visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Due to the COVID situation visiting throughout the hospital is limited per patient, and strictly confined to visiting times.

The post University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases appeared first on Galway Bay FM.