  • Services

Services

University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases

Published:

University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases
Share story:

University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the hospital and the Emergency Department.

The hospital is currently treating 32 patients with COVID-19, with three ward areas impacted by the outbreaks.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Where a ward is affected by COVID, visiting is limited to one family member or nominated person per patient per day.

All visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Due to the COVID situation visiting throughout the hospital is limited per patient, and strictly confined to visiting times.

The post University Hospital Galway experiencing increasing COVID-19 cases appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Portarlington woman wins coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit

Laois woman Davina Knight from Portarlington has won the coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day...

no_space
Galway teacher’s research on remote learning published by Hibernia College

A Galway teacher has had her research on remote learning published by Hibernia College in Dublin....

no_space
Galway becomes first Irish participant of global timber conservation programme

Galway has become the first Irish participants of the global timber conservation programme. This ...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna

An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for a new whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Ca...

no_space
Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city

Biodiversity workshops geared toward young people are taking place in Galway city on the 22nd to ...

no_space
County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore

County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the...

no_space
104th Claremorris Show this Sunday 4th August boasts wide list of attractions

The final countdown has begun for the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show which takes place this ...

no_space
€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House

Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church Hou...

no_space
High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches

Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. O...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up