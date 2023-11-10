University Hospital Galway dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

University Hospital Galway is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

There are currently 31 patients with the virus in the hospital while two wards are closed due to COVID





A number of other wards are also impacted by COVID outbreaks.

In addition to these pressures the Emergency Department is experiencing very high attendances

There are 45 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the COVID outbreak.

UHG is facilitating visiting in all areas of the hospital not affected by the outbreak in line with national guidance.

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is not under pressure today

Hospital Manager Chris Kane is urging the public not to visit if you are feeling unwell or if you have COVID symptoms

