University Hospital Galway ceremony remembers lost babies

In recognition of International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day, staff from the Maternity Department at University Hospital Galway will hold ceremony or remembrance for all babies who have died during pregnancy or after birth this Sunday at 6pm in the hospital canteen.

The event is open to families who have experienced loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death and infant loss. The ceremony will also be available to view online via Zoom HERE.

International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day takes place each year on 15 October and ends with a global wave of light at 7pm which will be marked with a candle lighting ceremony at the hospital.

The gable end of the Nurse’s Home will be bathed in blue and pink light for the event, which is run in association with Féileacáin, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland.

“We are delighted to once again be able to hold a ceremony in the hospital and invite families to attend in person,” said Helen Byrnes, Bereavement Support Midwife at UHG.

“The remembrance ceremony aims to recognise, acknowledge and remember all pregnancy and infant losses. It will include poetry, readings and a choir will join us. The virtual option is available again for those who are unable to attend.

“The evening will finish with the candle lighting at 7pm as part of a continuous wave of light around the world in honour of babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth or in the neonatal period, to let the families know that they are not alone.

“Afterwards we will have light refreshments which will be an opportunity for bereaved families to come together as a support for each other to talk and share their experiences.

“We welcome anyone who has been affected by pregnancy or infant loss at any time in their life to join us on Sunday at 6pm to take time out to reflect and remember.

“We have a booklet of the readings and songs available from saolta.ie/publications for anyone who is viewing the ceremony online,” she added.

Photo: Staff from the Maternity Department at University Hospital Galway, from left, Helen Byrnes, Clinical Midwife Manager II; Helen Murphy, Director of Midwifery; Emmanuella Ofori-Jasper, Staff Midwife; Anne Marie Grealish, Assistant Director of Midwifery; and Carmel Connolly, Clinical Midwife Manager, Parent Education Services.