Unique concert for Cancer Care West

NUI Galway’s Medical Orchestra will be in concert next Wednesday, December 5, at 6pm in the O’Donoghue Centre at NUI Galway, with a varied programme that will include the premiere of a new five-minute piece entitled Vena Vitae,

The concert is in aid of Cancer Care West and is part of this year’s Arts in Action programme.

Vena Vitae was composed and arranged by Máirtín O Connor and Garry O Briain and incorporates a scientific element, involving the sounds made by a chemotherapy machine as the infusion reaches the patient.

The Medical Orchestra will be joined by an array of guests including Jim Higgins, members of the Smyth family, Carl Hession, Matthew Berrill and singer Mary McPartlan.

The medical students’ participation in the annual Arts in Action programme is a highlight of the academic year, according to Mary McPartlan who’s also Artistic Director of Arts in Action at NUIG.

The orchestra was set up 10 years ago in partnership with colleagues in the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies – its aim is to allow NUIG’s medical students to express themselves through their music and contribute to the wider community, she explains.

All funds raised from Wednesday’s concert will help cancer patients and their families who are attending Cancer Care West’s Support Centre on Séamus Quirke Road in Galway City. Tickets are €15 available from www.cancercarewest.ie (News and Events), or on the door on the night at the O’Donoghue Centre in NUIG.