Unions issue warning to students as crowds multiply in city for Donegal Tuesday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students’ unions at NUI Galway and GMIT have issued a warning as revellers form queues at Eyre Street in the city for ‘Donegal Tuesday’.

The annual event is held as part of unofficial Rag Week celebrations with students gathering at Eyre Street from early morning.

Additional Gardai have been deployed in the area and a spokesperson says any public order issues will be dealt with according to the law.

Students’ unions at both institutions have reiterated they don’t endorse unofficial RAG week in any way.

NUIG President Megan Reilly says an email was sent to students on campus this week asking students to be respectful and mindful of the residents of the city.

She added that there are external groups who also partake and asked that they too be respectful of the city they are visiting.

GMIT SU President Aaron Burke urged students to be respectful of residents and businesses and added it is possible to have a good time without disrupting the peaceful day to day lives of the community. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…