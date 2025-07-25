  • Services

Unemployment up across Galway in past month

Published:

Unemployment up across Galway in past month
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost 500 more people have become unemployed across Galway in the past month.

The number of people on the Live Register rose in all areas of the city and county in June.

The biggest increases were in the city, Tuam and Gort.

8,048 people were on the Live Register across the county in June – an increase of 433 since May.

There were 4,296 people unemployed in the city – that’s up 217 people in the space of the month.

74 people were added to the Live Register in Tuam, bringing the total there to 1,071, while 64 were added in Gort, bringing that to 552.

Both Loughrea and Ballinasloe saw increases of around 30 – with those figures standing at 253 and 948, respectively.

Meanwhile, the smallest increase was seen in Clifden, with just seven added to the Live Register, and the figure there now 428.

