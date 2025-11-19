Unemployment slightly up in Galway in past month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Unemployment levels have slightly increased in Galway in the past month.

There were 7,562 people unemployed last month – an increase of ten people on September’s figure.

However, some areas did see a decrease in the number of people on the Live Register.

The city figure dropped by 51 people to 4,013, Loughrea’s also decreased by 36 to 685 and Ballinasloe also saw a dip of 14 people to 927.

All other areas experienced an increase in the number of people on the Live Register.

60 people joined the Live Register in Tuam, bringing the total there to 1,005.

In Gort, 19 more people were added to the register in October, with the total now at 520.

Meanwhile in Clifden, there are now 412 people unemployed – an increase of 32 on the month previous.