Unemployment levels up slightly in past month across county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Unemployment levels are up slightly in the past month across the county.

At 7,809, there are almost 200 more people on the Live Register throughout Galway.

In the city, there was little movement, with just 42 people being added to the register, and the figure now at 4,072.

At 1,089, the biggest increase in unemployment was in Tuam – with almost a hundred being added to the Live Register

Levels also rose slightly in Gort to 526, in Loughrea to 722 and by just five people in Ballinasloe to 948.

Meanwhile, unemployment was down slightly in just one area, Clifden, with levels dropping by 22 people to 447.