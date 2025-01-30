Unemployment levels in Galway begin 2025 lower than previous year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Unemployment levels in Galway are beginning 2025 lower than the year before.

8,027 people are heading into this year on the Live Register, which is a drop of over 400 in the past year.

The only two areas with more people on the Live Register are Ballinasloe and Tuam.

There were 200 less people unemployed in Galway city at the end of 2024, compared to 2023, with 4,135 on the Live Register.

Clifden also has seen a decent drop in unemployment in the past year, with 169 people leaving the Live Register in the past year.

Gort and Loughrea also experienced slight dips in unemployment, with Live Register figures standing at 561 and 751, respectively.

Unemployment increased by 16 people in Tuam in the past year, with the figure now at 1,100.

And Ballinasloe begins 2025 with 956 people on the Live Register, an increase of 42 people.