Under starter’s orders for Galway Races

Advance tickets sales for the Galway Races, which go to the post next Monday, are far higher compared with last year, as punters plan to celebrate its 150th anniversary in style.

An improved economy, coupled with a ‘buzz’ about the Galway Races’ birthday celebrations, have fuelled a greater interest in this year’s seven-day summer festival at Ballybrit.

“We’ve obviously done a lot of promotion around the 150th year and maybe that is helping but tickets sales are well ahead of where they were last year. People want to come and be part of Ballybrit this year; it’s a special year, it’s not often a festival or business marks 150 years. I think we’ve captured people’s imagination and they want to come and be part of it,” said racecourse general manager Michael Moloney.

For a century and a half, Ballybrit has been one of the highlights of the social and sporting calendar in Galway, and in Irish racing, and Mr Moloney attributes its success and longevity to the synergy between the track and town.

“I suppose we’re very fortunate we have close links with the city; everyone works to put on a show for Galway, be it the racing or inside in town. It’s in the middle of summer and people have always made it their annual holiday. They’ve been coming here as a child and have fond memories of it and keep coming back year in, year out.

