Unauthorised encampment in shadow of Portumna Castle

-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 2 minutes read
By Avril Horan
CONCERNS have been raised over the continued presence of an unauthorised encampment near Portumna Castle, with claims that there has been “no movement” on the issue despite it being ongoing for several months.
The matter was raised at a recent meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District by Cllr Ivan Canning (FF), who highlighted the growing impact the encampment is having on the town of Portumna.
According to Cllr Canning, the encampment is located on OPW-owned land near the historic Dowager House.
Three caravans have been stationed in the area for the past four to five months, occupying a public park space that includes trees, seating areas, and a popular walking route.
Cllr Canning said the situation is seriously affecting the town, with local volunteers forced to litter-pick the area on an ongoing basis.
He also warned that regular campervan tourists, who traditionally visit Portumna and support local businesses, are now choosing to travel elsewhere, saying that they no longer feel safe.
The encampment is situated near to a purpose-built campervan facility along the marina which is popular with visitors to the area.
“There has been no movement on the illegal encampment,” he said at this month’s meeting of Loughrea Municipal District.
“It is affecting the town in a serious way. Regular campervans aren’t coming. They are going elsewhere. They don’t feel safe.”
While there has been discussion around the possibility of seeking injunctions, Cllr Canning expressed frustration at a lack of clear responsibility, with agencies appearing to pass the issue between them.
He has called for immediate action, urging the Council and the Office of Public Works to engage directly and bring the matter to a resolution,
He has stressed the need to protect public spaces, heritage sites, and the reputation of Portumna as a tourist destination.
“It’s another case of passing the buck,” he said. “Galway County Council needs to stand up and be counted.”
■ Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Portumna Castle…illegal encampment outside.
