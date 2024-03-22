UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine in Galway to deliver lecture at University of Galway

UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, is in the city today to visit University of Galway.

She’ll give the Annual Distinguished Lecture at the Irish Centre for Human Rights later this evening.





Speaking to media this afternoon, she acknowledged the support of the Irish people for Palestine – but said our Government could be doing more.

She said the horrifying reality on the ground in Gaza – the death, suffering, and lack of access to basic essentials – is beyond description.

Francesca Albanese also said that while the Hamas attack of October 7th was a crime, nothing can justify the extent of Israel’s response.

She expressed a fear to David Nevin that the situation in Gaza will get much worse before it gets any better.

