Ukrainians offer thanks to Galway for opening its doors and hearts to war refugees

Some of the many Ukrainians living in Galway since fleeing their own country in fear of their lives have been reflecting with thanks on the welcome they received in their adopted home.

It comes as Ireland marked 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of their homeland – a time to also reflect on some of the positives that have arisen from such a catastrophe.

Iryna Pososhyna is the New Arrivals/Ukrainian Support Worker in Galway city – and she said that the numbers in receipt of the Temporary Protection Payment have decreased significantly in recent months – but it was still substantial.

“The numbers living in state-provided accommodation in Galway City has gone from close to 2,000 down to 500 at the end of October,” she said.

“But while the number of Ukrainians in state accommodation has fallen, there are a significant number of people who – due to work and education – have stayed in Galway, finding their own accommodation through the Red Cross, the ARP programme, or privately,” she added.

Irina thanked all the people of Galway ‘who have opened their hearts and houses to Ukrainians’.

“We are working hard to learn English and to contribute to Irish society through volunteering, jobs and private business,” she said.

Among those making a new life for herself is Sofiia Siemynina, now running her own business as a pet groomer in Galway city.

“There are thousands of Ukrainians living there for the past 1000 days – and Ireland met us with all the hospitality and generosity in the world,” she said.

“Having spent two and a half years here, I can say that the Irish are, without a doubt, the nicest people in the world!”

But that cannot mask the trauma that began when, at 5am one morning in her native Kharkiv, her mother woke her to tell her she could see a Russian tank from the window.

“Kharkiv is situated on the border with Russia – and after two long weeks of explosions around the city and my hope that it would end soon, I gave up,” she said.

“I packed my bag, grabbed my dog, and got into the car. Frightened, separated from my family, leaving everything I have behind, I spent two weeks in Moldova, waiting for an end to the war. I decided to go to Ireland.

“Depression, despair, a foreign language, sadness for my home and relatives, and tears all poisoned my life. So I told myself that I am still alive and I must do everything to improve my life and benefit society.

“Now I have opened my own Alpha Dog pet grooming studio in Galway, where I believe I make pet owners a bit happier.

“I have a tiny handmade charity shop, where I sell my own products from Papier Mache, knitting and embroidery for helping Ukrainian animals who are suffering from war. I feel much better now and am grateful to Ireland for all that I have!” she added.

Olena Sylenko and her three children, Ivan, Maria, and Serhii, arrived in Galway in May 2022.

They had escaped the war in Ukraine, fleeing from Chernihiv after three weeks under Russian occupation. Amid the dangers, they made it to Western Ukraine and then to Ireland, searching for safety and a fresh start.

From her first day in Galway, Olena began learning English and volunteered to help other Ukrainian families and children.

At the same time, she was doing volunteer work in Brigit’s Garden and then found work as a Youth Worker at a Family Centre, bringing hope and support to young people.

Olena also managed to find a home for her family. Her eldest son, Serhii, started studying software engineering at ATU, while Maria and Ivan settled into a school.

Through hard work and resilience, Olena built a new life in Ireland, turning her family’s escape into a new beginning.

“This year, my oldest daughter was accepted into a university to study animation and game design. She loves her studies and has made wonderful new friends,” she said.

“I’ve also found a job working in a preschool, which has brought me so much joy and a sense of purpose.

Life goes on, and while our hearts are still tied to Ukraine, we are building a new chapter here in Ireland.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome, support, and kindness we have found in this country. Thank you, Ireland, for giving us hope and a new beginning.”

Among the projects that have helped to build bridges is Morning Talk, created by the Galway Volunteer Centre, in partnership with Business Professional Women (BPW) Galway, to help Ukrainian women integrate into Irish society.

This initiative offers a friendly space for informal conversation, allowing participants to practice English and build connections.

With over 30 meetings bringing together 20 regular attendees, the project has also included impactful events, such as large BPW-hosted seminars drawing up to 60 participants, and workshops for women exploring entrepreneurship.

One highlight was a joint choir project, where Ukrainians and BPW members learned English songs under the guidance of a vocal coach, enhancing language skills and fostering meaningful cultural connections.

Due to its success, the Galway Volunteer Centre now co-hosts the initiative with BPW, continuing to provide valuable support for language learning and community building.

Many of the Galway-based Ukrainian frontline workers attended last week’s gathering to mark 1000 days of war, in Dublin. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was among them.

“In this difficult time for Ukrainians we want to support our communities all over Ireland. It’s very important to keep connections to our Ukrainian community, while integrating with Irish society,” she said.

“We hope Ukrainians will become an integral part of Irish society and we note how many people are now working here. But also we are interested in returning our Ukrainians back home after the war, when Ukraine will be safe and secure for living again,” she added.

Pictured: Galway Ukrainian Frontline Workers Irina Pisoshyna, Olena Domina and Olga Tsivinska at the recent 100,000 Thank Yous to Ireland event in Dublin’s Carmelite Centre.