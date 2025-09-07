  • Services

Ukrainian Red Cross Volunteers to Visit Galway tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross will arrive in Galway tomorrow to share their frontline experience from a country that has faced one of the world’s largest humanitarian emergencies.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian Red Cross has scaled up to meet the needs of millions, mobilising volunteers at pace, expanding branches under pressure to support local communities and delivering aid in the most dangerous conditions.

For the Irish Red Cross, the exchange is a chance to learn directly from that experience, preparing for the floods, storms, and emergencies that Ireland could face, and strengthening volunteer mobilisation and community engagement for the future.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, National Director Aidan Lonergan explained what will happen tomorrow.

