Ukrainian Independence Day to be celebrated in Galway today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ukrainian Independence Day will be celebrated with a number of events organised by Ukrainian activists in Galway today.
An exhibition of children’s drawings named ‘Birds of Invincibility’ will be displayed in Galway City Museum from 10am-5pm.
A family fun day will take place in St. Joseph’s Community Centre in Shantalla from 12-5pm.
It will involve a fashion show, a festive concert, entertainment for children and there will be Ukranian art and delicacies on display.
The evening programme will be held in the Human Biology Building at University of Galway from 5:30-8:30pm.
That event will include a Q&A, national folklore games, Ukraninan networking and an interactive workshop.
More like this:
UHG issues warning amid critical overcrowding at emergency department
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has issued a public advisory as the em...
UHG reviewing births after increase in infants born with head injuries
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is reviewing the births of a number of...
Additional €330k funding for drugs and inclusion health services in the West
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An extra €330,000 in funding has been announced for drugs and inc...
Just two fines for dog fouling across Galway last year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just two fines for dog fouling were issued across Galway last yea...
Celebrating lifelong love of colour
Artist Kenneth Webb first visited Connemara in the 1950s and fell in love with its unique landsca...
Connemara’s clean waters celebrated from the skies in stunning new video
They’re known to botanists and scientists as blue dots – a data base of the cleanest waters which...
Lunchbox advice for pupils and college students
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As that nation’s offspring prepare to head b...
Land of opportunity at Redmount Hill, Ballinasloe
A strong interest has been expressed in a large residential holding of land located at Redmount ...
Galway gig for four-piece who just love the buzz of it!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In June, Donegal four-piece Sheerbuzz ended a three-year break...