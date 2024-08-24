Ukrainian community in Connemara celebrate with special event today in Clifden

The Ukrainian community in Connemara are celebrating with an event in the town hall in Clifden today.

The event is supported by the organisation Forum Connemara through its SICAP programme.





At the latest count there are 530 people from Ukraine in west Connemara.

They are resident in Carna, Cleggan, Clifden, in the Letterfrack and Renvyle area, and in Kylemore.

All of them have left their homeland to escape from the Russian bombardment and attacks.

When,and whether,they can return to their homeland is a question that lives with them day and night.

However, the Ukrainian people in Connemara have blended very successfully into the local community and many of them work in a wide range of employment.

Their celebration in the Clifden Town Hall is in association with the SICAP programme which is administered in Connemara by the organisation Forum Connemara.

SICAP is a European funded social initiative.

The singing of a Ukranian choir from Clifden is a highlight of the occasion.

That blend of voices from afar and a variety of other music and hospitality is a welcome picture for the Ukranians of Connemara from the bombardment of their homeland.

