  • Services

Services

Uisce Éireann to begin mains replacement works in Tuam

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Uisce Éireann to begin mains replacement works in Tuam
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann is to begin essential water main replacement works in Tuam.

The project involves the replacement of more than 350m of aging mains with new, modern pipes along the R332 Dublin Road, from Rinkippeen to the Garraun Park Junction.

Farrans Construction are to begin the works this week and are expected to be completed by the Spring.

Traffic lights will be in place during the works but in order to minimise disruption during the Christmas period, works will cease from Friday, 19 December until early January.

The works may also involve some short-term interruptions to the water supply for nearby customers.

More like this:
no_space
University of Galway hosts sensory friendly Santas Grotto

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM  With Christmas right around the corner, many f...

no_space
60 patients with flu being treated today at Galway's public hospitals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM60 patients with flu are being treated today across G...

no_space
Salthill car parks to close at 6 this evening along with several coastal roads as Storm Bram approaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSalthill car parks are to close at 6 this evening alo...

no_space
Mayor concerned about trend of vandalism at city sports facilities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Mayor of Galway says he's quite concerned about a...

no_space
Galway to come under Status Orange wind warning from 10 tomorrow morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is to come under a Status Orange wind warning ...

no_space
New manufacturing facility to open at former IDT site in Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new engineering and manufacturing company is set to...

no_space
Refusal of accommodation plans for former Glenamaddy Ulster Bank

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans to transform the former Ulster Bank in Glenamad...

no_space
Hubs provide cardiac care to over a thousand patients in East Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIntegrated Care Hubs have provided cardiac care to mo...

no_space
Status yellow wind alert for entire country tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMet Éireann is warning of unsettled conditions over t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up