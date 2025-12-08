Uisce Éireann to begin mains replacement works in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann is to begin essential water main replacement works in Tuam.

The project involves the replacement of more than 350m of aging mains with new, modern pipes along the R332 Dublin Road, from Rinkippeen to the Garraun Park Junction.

Farrans Construction are to begin the works this week and are expected to be completed by the Spring.

Traffic lights will be in place during the works but in order to minimise disruption during the Christmas period, works will cease from Friday, 19 December until early January.

The works may also involve some short-term interruptions to the water supply for nearby customers.