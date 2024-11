Uisce Éireann crews have repaired a major burst in Galway City and water is returning to customers affected.

The large burst on Bridge Street resulted in a supply disruption for customers on Bridge Street, Dominic Street, Nun’s Island and Presentation Road.

Crews worked throughout the day to repair the burst and the system is now recharging.

Meanwhile, Uisce Éireann has restored water supply to customers in Letterfrack and Tully following a weather-related power outage.