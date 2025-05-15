  • Services

Uisce Éireann crews working to restore water supply in Headford Road area

Uisce Éireann crews working to restore water supply in Headford Road area
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supply to areas in the vicinity of the Headford Road after an outage caused by a burst water main.

The outage is affecting approximately 200 units in the area, including customers in Dun na Coiribe, Gort na Coiribe and the Terryland Retail Park.

Customers in these areas may be affected by outages or reduced pressure in their supply this morning.

It is estimated that repair works will be complete and supply restored by 4pm this afternoon.

