Uisce Éireann crews responding to burst water main at Monivea Road

Uisce Éireann crews are responding to a burst water main at Monivea Road.

Approximately 200 properties on the Monivea Road, Tara Grove and Wellpark may be experiencing supply disruptions.

Repairs are expected to be completed by approximately 2 this afternoon.

It takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restored to all customers.

However, it may take longer for customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.