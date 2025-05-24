Uisce Éireann crews repairing burst water main in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews are working to repair a major burst in Galway city and restore water to customers affected.

The burst has been located at College Road and repairs are ongoing.

Areas impacted include College Road, Wellpark Retail Park, Dublin Road, Lough Atalia Road, Glenina Heights, Fairgreen, Forster Street and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann’s Leo O’Shea has assured customers that every effort is being made to restore a full water supply as quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we thank customers for their support while our works continue.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by 5am tomorrow morning, Sunday 25 May.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

To ensure the safety of the crews carrying out the repairs to the burst and the safety of the public, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater, on Facebook and LinkedIn and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.