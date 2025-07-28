Uisce Éireann crews repairing burst main at Lurgan Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews are working to repair a burst water main at Lurgan Park to the east of Galway City.

It’s affecting water supply to areas of Lurgan Park and Gleann Rua with intermittent outages or low water pressure.

A specialist repair crew is currently on site and repairs are expected to be complete by approximately 4 this afternoon.

Traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

It takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

It may take longer for customers at the end of the network or on higher ground.