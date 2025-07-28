  • Services

Services

Uisce Éireann crews repairing burst main at Lurgan Park

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Uisce Éireann crews repairing burst main at Lurgan Park
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews are working to repair a burst water main at Lurgan Park to the east of Galway City.

It’s affecting water supply to areas of Lurgan Park and Gleann Rua with intermittent outages or low water pressure.

A specialist repair crew is currently on site and repairs are expected to be complete by approximately 4 this afternoon.

Traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

It takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

It may take longer for customers at the end of the network or on higher ground.

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Eireann forced to provide alternative supplies in Lurgan Park as repair work postponed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann has been forced to provide alternative ...

no_space
Health Minister urged to make statement and outline roadmap on maternity services future at Portiuncula

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister for Heath Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is being...

no_space
UHG under severe pressure with 70 patients on trolleys

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG is under severe pressure today, with 70 patients ...

no_space
2.3 million euro for 28 artists and arts organisations in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM2.3 million euro has been allocated for 28 artists an...

no_space
Mairéad Farrell says Government must deal with reality that people need cost of living budget

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Mairéad Farrell says the Government ha...

no_space
Large crowds expected at Ballybrit for Day One of Galway Races

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM130,000 people are expected at Ballybrit this week, a...

no_space
Archaeologists reveal ancient nobles’ ringfort overlooking Galway Bay

Archaeologists have confirmed a ringfort overlooking Galway Bay as a settlement for rulers and no...

no_space
ESB acts to remove Derrybrien windfarm in South Galway

By Gordon Deegan An ESB subsidiary has lodged plans with An Coimisiún Pleanála to decommission...

no_space
Vhi’s new care clinic enhances options for insurance company members

A new urgent care clinic with an x-ray machine and medical screening has opened in Galway for mem...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up