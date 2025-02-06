  • Services

Uisce Éireann begins mains replacement works in Ballinasloe town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Work is underway on replacing 200 metres of aging cast iron water mains with new services in a residential area in Ballinasloe.

The works will provide a more secure and reliable water supply for residents of St Michael’s Place and will significantly reduce leakage on the network.

Local and emergency traffic will be maintained during the works by Farrans Construction which are expected to be completed by the Spring.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries.

The Uisce Eireann works may also involve some short-term disruptions to water supply, but 48 hours notice will be given.

