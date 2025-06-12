  • Services

Uisce Éireann assures Cleggan/Claddaghduff customers water is safe to drink

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann is assuring customers in the Cleggan/Claddaghduff area the water is safe to drink and meets regulatory standards

The water authority has been receiving calls regarding taste and odour issues

Sampling completed to date shows a presence of algae in the raw water

Compounds derived from the degradation of the algae have led to the issues in the treated water supply

Uisce Éireann is assuring customers extensive monitoring will continue over the coming weeks.

They say in the meantime if the water is discoloured allow it to run for a few minutes until it clears and it’s then safe to drink

