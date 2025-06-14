  • Services

Uisce Éireann advises of planned outage for customers in the Knocknacarra area on Monday

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Eireann customers in the Knocknacarra area will be without water on Monday due to essential repair works to the water network on the Rahoon Road.

The works will take place from 10am until 4pm and may result in a disruption of supply or loss of pressure for Uisce Éireann customers in the Rahoon Road/Ballymoneen Road area.

Approximately 1,800 customers in Leas na Mara, Maoilín, Leargán, Drom Óir, Slí Gheal, Fána Buí and Drisín residential areas and surrounds may be affected.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM News, Uisce Eireann said that crews will work to complete the works as soon as possible to restore normal water supply on Monday afternoon.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Full updates will be available on all Uisce Éireann social media channels and through their customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

 

