Uisce Éireann advises Galway customers of alternative water supplies from tomorrow morning – UPDATED

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann crews have organised several alternative water supplies for customers in Co Galway who have been impacted by disruptions due to the non-restoration of power.

Carraroe – Alternative supply available at Galway County Council offices

Thir and Fhia – Alternative supply in Lettermore carpark

Ballyconneely – Alternative supply at Keogh’s Car Park

Clifden – Alternative supply at local fire station

Letterfrack – Alternative supply at Connamara National Park

Tully – Alternative supply at church carpark

CLonbur – Alternative supply at Kane’s Maam

Leenane – Alternative supply in village carpark

Galway West (Moycullen) – will have an alternative supply on Mountain Road today.

Mid Galway Regional Water Supply Scheme: Monivea (near Post Office) and at the Abbeyknockmoy Community Centre.

Williamstown Water supply scheme: Williamstown Square

Glenamaddy Water Supply Scheme: The Square, close to Fallon’s Bar.

Woodford Water Supply Scheme: Woodford Village close to Keary’s Hardware.

These supplies will be available tomorrow morning (Sunday, 25 January).

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure, as per advice from the Health Service Executive.

Uisce Éireann crews working across Co Galway to restore water supplies

Uisce Éireann crews are on the ground across Co Galway today working to restore water supplies.

We are actively sourcing and deploying generators at sites where power has not been restored. We are coordinating closely with the ESB to prioritise power restoration and we are also liaising with other agencies including the National Emergency Co-ordination Group and the local authorities.

Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations continue to impact on supplies across the county of Galway, including at Portumna, Ballinasloe, Woodford and the Mid Galway Water Supply Scheme.

Nationally, approximately 120,000 people across the country have no water this afternoon following Storm Éowyn. An additional 150,000 people are now being supplied by schemes where generators have been deployed by Uisce Éireann crews. Supplies for a further 275,000 people are at risk in areas where power is yet to be restored.

The impacts are being felt nationwide, with areas without water across the North West and in counties Kerry, Clare, Tipperary, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford and Laois. Updates on local supplies issues will be provided on the Úisce Eireann website, www.water.ie, as they become available.

Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann Margaret Attridge noted that while positive progress had been made overnight, the number of people now experiencing loss of supply due to power outages may increase as reservoir levels drop.

“This unprecedented storm event has had a severe impact on our water and wastewater network nationwide. Our crews are on the ground in all impacted areas working to restore water service as quickly as possible but given the extent of the damage to the power network, it may take some time before full service is restored everywhere. We ask for the public’s continued patience during this challenging time.

“In locations where water supplies have been impacted for longer periods, we are deploying alternative water supplies. Details of these supplies and their locations will be posted across our website and social media channels as they become available,” she added.

Margaret is also urging customers to conserve water where possible in order to protect supply while the outages are resolved. There are some simple steps people can take to conserve their water, such as avoiding the use of water-intensive appliances during this time.

To learn more about conserving water, visit www.water.ie/conserve.

Customers can stay informed about their local water supply by visiting www.water.ie, via Uisce Éireann’s X feed, @IWCare, or by signing up for our free text alert service via the website. Alternatively get in touch via our 24/7 customer care centre at 1800 278 278.