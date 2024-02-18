Uisce Éireann working to restore normal supply for customers on Lough Mask Public Water Supply Scheme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses served by the Lough Mask Public Water Supply Scheme following an electrical fault at Lough Mask Water Treatment Plant. As a result, water production at the treatment plant is impacted and some customers will experience reduced water pressure and/ or interruptions to their supply.
Crews are on the ground working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.
In the meantime, customers in the following areas may experience reduced water pressure, water discoloration and/ or water interruptions today: Castlebar area including Breaffy, Turlough Road, Pontoon Road, Ballyheane; Belcarra, Balla, Mayo Abbey; Cong/Kilmaine; Ballinrobe, Kilmaine Road; Ballinlough, County Roscommon; Williamstown, County Galway and all Group Water Schemes connected to the public main in the above areas.
Padraig Philbin, Uisce Éireann said: “We understand the inconvenience this is causing and are currently working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. Please conserve water at this time as we work to restore normal supply.
Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, real-time, and local information about water service and supply issues on www.water.ie. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare.
Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert system to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates.
To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer
