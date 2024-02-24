Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice issued for localised areas in Loughrea Town

Uisce Éireann are reminding customers in localised areas of Loughrea that a Boil Water Notice remains in place for some areas.

The notice was issued to protect customers’ health upon detection of low chlorine residuals and elevated levels of iron and turbidity in the public water supply.





Following extensive sampling and analysis, some areas are no longer subject to the Boil Water Notice including Castle Street, Kelly Street, King Street, Church Street, Piggott Street, Moore Street and Cross Street (inc. Mt Pleasant).

However, the Notice remains in place for customers in the following areas: Dolphin Street, Mount Carmel Crescent, Athenry Road, Liam Mellows Terrace, Brendan’s Day Care Centre as well as the L-8273 between Gort Road and the Old Galway Road.

An updated map of the affected area is available to view on the Supply and Service Section of water.ie.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Updates will be available in our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie including a map of the affected area, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

