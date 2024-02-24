  • Services

Services

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice issued for localised areas in Loughrea Town

Published:

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice issued for localised areas in Loughrea Town
Share story:

Uisce Éireann are reminding customers in localised areas of Loughrea that a Boil Water Notice remains in place for some areas.

The notice was issued to protect customers’ health upon detection of low chlorine residuals and elevated levels of iron and turbidity in the public water supply.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Following extensive sampling and analysis, some areas are no longer subject to the Boil Water Notice including Castle Street, Kelly Street, King Street, Church Street, Piggott Street, Moore Street and Cross Street (inc. Mt Pleasant).

However, the Notice remains in place for customers in the following areas: Dolphin Street, Mount Carmel Crescent, Athenry Road, Liam Mellows Terrace, Brendan’s Day Care Centre as well as the L-8273 between Gort Road and the Old Galway Road.

An updated map of the affected area is available to view on the Supply and Service Section of water.ie.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Updates will be available in our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie including a map of the affected area, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

 

The post Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice issued for localised areas in Loughrea Town appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Transport infrastructure Ireland funds to weigh heavily in favour of Greenways in Connemara this year

Greenways are to get twice as much funding as road works in Connemara this year from Transport In...

no_space
Galway Technology Centre, now Platform94, grows 10 times in size at foundation time at its Mervue HQ

100 new jobs were announced in the city today, as the ribbon was cut on a major €5m expansion at ...

no_space
Man hospitalised after assault in Ballinasloe town

A man has been hospitalised after an alleged assault in Ballinasloe town. Gardaí are investigatin...

no_space
Council taking firm steps to combat illegal dumping in Loughrea estate

Galway County Council is taking firm steps to combat repeated illegal dumping in a Loughrea estat...

no_space
Man in custody after €64,000 seizure in Galway

Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €64,000 following a raid on a house in Galway. On Th...

no_space
Number of Ukrainians living in Galway nears 6,000 on eve of second anniversary of invasion

The number of Ukrainians now living in Galway has almost reached 6,000. The majority are living i...

no_space
Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Renmore valued at a...

no_space
Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway

100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in M...

no_space
Thérapie Clinic launches Ireland’s largest aesthetic clinic in Galway

Europe’s number one medical aesthetic clinic, Thérapie Clinic, successfully launched Ireland’s la...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up