Uisce Éireann wishes to advise residents in Killora Court and Dun Ard, Craughwell, that they will be without a supply of water today, Thursday 18th July from approximately 1.30pm until 4.30pm to facilitate emergency repair works on the watermain network.

Uisce Eireann regrets any inconvenience caused by these works.





