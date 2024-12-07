  • Services

Uisce Eireann warns of supply issues in Galway City, Moycullen and Barna as a result of Storm Darragh

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Uisce Eireann has warned of supply issues in Galway as a result of Storm Darragh.

As a result of high winds, the New Clifton Hill Reservoir is experiencing power supply issues this morning.

As a result, Uisce Éireann customers on the west side of Galway city, Moycullen, Barna and surrounding areas may be experiencing some water supply issues or intermittent disruptions to their supply today.

In a statement this afternoon, Uisce Éireann saifd that they are working with the ESB to restore power supply as quickly as possible.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie.

