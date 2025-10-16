  • Services

Uisce Eireann urged to clarify condition of Bearna Wastewater Pumping Station

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Éireann is being urged to clarify its position on the working condition of the wastewater treatment station in Bearna.

Galway West TD John Connolly is asking if specialist equipment has been installed to allow for the full functioning of the station.

In June, Uisce Éireann told Deputy Connolly that the station has the ability to ‘deal with current flows in the short and medium term’.

However the Fianna Fáil TD remains unsure whether wastewater tankering is still taking place in Bearna, involving the transport of wastewater to other treatment facilities

