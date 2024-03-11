  • Services

Uisce Eireann under fire over “complete and utter botchery” of works done near city school

Published:

Uisce Eireann – formerly known as Irish Water – is under fire for an alleged “complete and utter botchery” of work carried out near a city school.

At a meeting at City Hall, Councillor Mike Cubbard was fuming as he described the situation at Raleigh Row.


He outlined how active travel works were carried out – and then Uisce Eireann came along, tore up the road, and reinstated it in a “shambolic” condition.

Councillor Cubbard has been sharing his frustrations with David Nevin.

The post Uisce Eireann under fire over “complete and utter botchery” of works done near city school appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

