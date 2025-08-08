  • Services

Uisce Eireann slammed over 'botch job' works on main city road

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Eireann is coming under fire over a ‘botch job’ done after works were carried out on a main city road.

Emergency watermain repair works were done on the Dublin Road during Race Week, between Merlin Park and the ATU Galway roundabout.

But Fine Gael Councillor Shane Forde says the quality of the repair works to the road surface is absolutely unacceptable.

He wants a date for when the road will be fully and properly resurfaced – and an assurance that the City Council won’t be writing the cheque.

